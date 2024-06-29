പുറക്കാനോട്ട് ജമീല വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jun 2024 4:05 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jun 2024 4:05 PM GMT
പുറക്കാനോട്ട് ജമീല വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Purakkanottu Jameela died in a car accident
ആറളം: അയ്യപ്പൻകാവിലെ പുറക്കാനോട്ട് ജമീല (53) വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. കബറടക്കം പിന്നീട്. ഭർത്താവ്: അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്, മക്കൾ: ജംഷീദ, ഷാക്കിറ, റഫ്ഷാദ്, മുർഷിദ. മരുമക്കൾ: ജബ്ബാർ, കരീം, ഫാത്തിമ, റമീസ്.
