Madhyamam
    Kannur
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 4:05 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 4:05 PM GMT

    പുറക്കാനോട്ട് ജമീല വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    Purakkanottu Jameela
    ആറളം: അയ്യപ്പൻകാവിലെ പുറക്കാനോട്ട് ജമീല (53) വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. കബറടക്കം പിന്നീട്. ഭർത്താവ്: അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്, മക്കൾ: ജംഷീദ, ഷാക്കിറ, റഫ്ഷാദ്, മുർഷിദ. മരുമക്കൾ: ജബ്ബാർ, കരീം, ഫാത്തിമ, റമീസ്.

    TAGS:obituaryPurakkanottu Jameela
    News Summary - Purakkanottu Jameela died in a car accident
