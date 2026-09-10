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Madhyamam
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    യു.കെ.അബ്ദുല്ല നിര്യാതനായി

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    യു.കെ.അബ്ദുല്ല നിര്യാതനായി
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    ഇരിട്ടി: മുഴക്കുന്ന് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം യു.കെ. അബ്ദുല്ല(72) നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം മസ്കത്തിലായിരുന്നു. പരേതരായ ഉളീക്കുന്നോൻ കദീസോമ്മ -മമ്മു ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. മക്കൾ: ഫുളൈൽ, ഫൈസൽ, നൗഫൽ, അനസ്, ഹാഫിള , പരേതനായ ഫള്ൽ. മരുമക്കൾ: സഫ്റീന (വട്ടിപ്രം), അജ്മില (മാനന്തവാടി), ഇർഫാന (വേങ്ങാട്), റഫ്ന (പേരാവൂർ), ശമീർ (കീച്ചേരി). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സാറ (മുഴക്കുന്ന്), ഹകീം (കുവൈത്ത്). മയ്യിത്ത് നിസ്കാരം വൈകുന്നേരം നാല് മണിക്ക് മുഴക്കുന്ന് ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ.

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