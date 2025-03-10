Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kannur
    Posted On
    10 March 2025 10:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 10:47 AM IST

    അബ്ദുല്ല ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    abdulla haji 98786
    മാഹി: അബ്ദുല്ല ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി. മക്കൾ: നിഷാദ ഇംതിയാസ് (ജമാഅത്തെ ഇസ്ലാമി വനിത ജില്ല പ്രസിഡൻ്റ്), അർഷിദ അൽ ഗുബ്ര, റഹ്മത്ത്, ഗഫൂർ (മസ്കറ്റ്), ഫായിസ് (യു.കെ). മരുമക്കൾ: ഇംതിയാസ് കവിയൂർ (ചീഫ് ഡിജിറ്റൽ ഓഫിസർ, മാധ്യമം), നബീൽ ദിശ ഫോറം, ടി.എ. ഫസൽ.

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Obituary Abdulla Haji
