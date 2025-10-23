മറിയം നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Oct 2025 11:18 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Oct 2025 11:18 PM IST
മറിയം നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Obit Mariyam Puravoor
പുറവൂർ: പുറവൂർ എൽ.പി സ്കൂളിന് സമ്മീപം സമീറ മൻസിൽ എസ്.വി മറിയം (70) നിര്യാതയായി.
ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ വയലച്ചേരി അബ്ദുറഹിമാൻ.
മക്കൾ: മുസ്ല, അബ്ദുൽ സലാം, സമീറ, ഹാഷിം (മാധ്യമം, കോഴിക്കോട്), സൈനബ.
മരുമക്കൾ: അഷ്റഫ്, ഹമീദ്, സുഹറ, സീനത്ത്, സഫീറ (ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി അധ്യാപിക, മയ്യിൽ).
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതരായ ആസ്യ, ഖദീജ.
ഖബറടക്കം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് പുറവൂർ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
