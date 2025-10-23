Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kannur
    Kannur
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 11:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 11:18 PM IST

    മറിയം നിര്യാതയായി

    പുറവൂർ: പുറവൂർ എൽ.പി സ്കൂളിന് സമ്മീപം സമീറ മൻസിൽ എസ്.വി മറിയം (70) നിര്യാതയായി.

    ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ വയലച്ചേരി അബ്ദുറഹിമാൻ.
    മക്കൾ: മുസ്ല, അബ്ദുൽ സലാം, സമീറ, ഹാഷിം (മാധ്യമം, കോഴിക്കോട്), സൈനബ.
    മരുമക്കൾ: അഷ്‌റഫ്, ഹമീദ്, സുഹറ, സീനത്ത്, സഫീറ (ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി അധ്യാപിക, മയ്യിൽ).
    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതരായ ആസ്യ, ഖദീജ.

    ഖബറടക്കം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് പുറവൂർ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

