കെ.വി സഹീദ് നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 9 Dec 2024 4:49 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Dec 2024 4:49 AM GMT
കെ.വി സഹീദ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
കണ്ണൂർ: ചിറക്കൽ കുളം സ്വദേശി കുറുവയിലെ അലാസ്ന യിൽ കെ.വി സഹീദ് (78) നിര്യാതനായി. ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് ചിറക്കൽ കുളം ജുമ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ. തിരുവേപ്പതി മിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
ജമാഅത്തെ ഇസ്ലാമി സിറ്റി ഹൽഖ പ്രവർത്തകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സൂപ്പിയാറകത്ത് സഫിയത്ത് മക്കൾ: സവാഹിർ, ശംഷീർ സൂപ്യാർ (ബ്രെയിൻ ലൈറ്റ്, കണ്ണൂർ) ഷഹീർ, സഫ് വാൻ (ഷാർജ), റസ്മിന.
മരുമക്കൾ: ഇജാസ്, ജസീല, ഷെജില, റസീന, ഫാത്തിമ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്, റഹ്മാബി, പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ ജബ്ബാർ.
