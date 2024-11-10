Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kannur
    Kannur
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 2:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 2:06 AM GMT

    46 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ​യാ​ൾ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    അ​സീ​സ്
    അ​സീ​സ്

    മ​നാ​മ: 46 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി നി​ട്ടൂ​ർ ബാ​ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​സീ​സാ​ണ് (66) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​ത്. ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിൽ പോയത്.

    സി.​കെ. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം ന​ബീ​സ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ന​സീ​മ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹ​സീ​മ, അ​ഫി​യ, അ​ർ​ഫീ​ന, ഷാ​ൻ ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ (മാ​മു), ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ, അ​ലി, ഖാ​ലി​ദ്, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, താ​ഹി​ർ (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), അ​ൻ​സാ​ർ, റു​ഖി​യ, ജ​മീ​ല, ഷാ​ഹി​ദ.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Bahraini expatriate died in the homeland
