Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    27 Feb 2025 2:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 2:40 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി യു.കെയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി യു.കെയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    കണ്ണൂർ: ഉളിക്കൽ സ്വദേശിയായ റോബിൻ ജോസഫ് യു.കെയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: പുത്തൂർ പി.സി. ഔസേപ്പച്ചൻ (ഉളിക്കൽ മണ്ഡപ പറമ്പിലെ വയത്തൂർ യു.പി സ്കൂൾ റിട്ട. ഹെഡ്മാസ്റ്റർ).

    മാതാവ്: ത്രേസ്യാമ്മ(അധ്യാപിക). ഭാര്യ: സ്മിത(ചെറുപുഴ പ്ലക്കൂട്ടത്തിൽ കുടുംബം). മക്കൾ ജോഷ്വ, ആനി(യു.കെ). സ​ഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റോജേഴ്സ് ജോസഫ് (റാഞ്ചി ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് പ്രഫസർ), റോബർട്ട് ​ജോസഫ്(ഏരുവേശ്ശി ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് സെക്രട്ടറി).

    kannur
    News Summary - Kannur native passes away in UK
