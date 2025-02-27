കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി യു.കെയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Feb 2025 2:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Feb 2025 2:40 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി യു.കെയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kannur native passes away in UK
കണ്ണൂർ: ഉളിക്കൽ സ്വദേശിയായ റോബിൻ ജോസഫ് യു.കെയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: പുത്തൂർ പി.സി. ഔസേപ്പച്ചൻ (ഉളിക്കൽ മണ്ഡപ പറമ്പിലെ വയത്തൂർ യു.പി സ്കൂൾ റിട്ട. ഹെഡ്മാസ്റ്റർ).
മാതാവ്: ത്രേസ്യാമ്മ(അധ്യാപിക). ഭാര്യ: സ്മിത(ചെറുപുഴ പ്ലക്കൂട്ടത്തിൽ കുടുംബം). മക്കൾ ജോഷ്വ, ആനി(യു.കെ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റോജേഴ്സ് ജോസഫ് (റാഞ്ചി ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് പ്രഫസർ), റോബർട്ട് ജോസഫ്(ഏരുവേശ്ശി ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് സെക്രട്ടറി).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story