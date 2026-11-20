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കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kannur native dies in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കണ്ണൂർ ചെറുകുന്ന് കണ്ണപുരം സ്വദേശി ഫസിലു കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കെ.കെ.എം.എ ഫഹാഹീൽ ബ്രാഞ്ച് അംഗമായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി ലത്തീഫ് കണ്ണപുരം സഹോദരനാണ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് അയക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.കെ.എം.എ മാഗ്നറ്റ് ടീമിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
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