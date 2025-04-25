Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    date_range 25 April 2025 4:54 PM IST
    date_range 25 April 2025 4:54 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദമ്മാം: കണ്ണൂർ, ചെക്കിക്കുളം സ്വദേശി എ.പി. അബ്ബാസ് (39) ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ മൊയ്തീൻകുട്ടി ഹാജി, മാതാവ് സൈനബ. ഭാര്യ: ശമീല, മക്കൾ: ആലിയ (ഏഴ്​), അസ്റ (അഞ്ച്​), അഫ്​താബ് (രണ്ടര). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സമീർ (ദമ്മാം), സുബൈദ (ബഹറൈൻ), ആബിദ. സഹോദരീ ഭർത്താവ് അബ്​ദുൽ റസാഖ്​ ബഹ്​റൈനിലുണ്ട്​. മറ്റൊരു സഹോദരീ ഭർത്താവ്​ ഹാരിസ് ചെന്നൈയിലാണ്​.

    Gulf Obituary
    News Summary - Kannur native died at Dammam
