Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2024 7:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2024 8:12 AM GMT

    നിര്യാതയായി

    നിര്യാതയായി
    എൻ. ഭാർഗവി(90)

    കൊല്ലം: തട്ടാമല ബോധിനഗർ പ്ലാങ്കിയിൽ എ. ബാഹുലേയന്റെ ഭാര്യ എൻ. ഭാർഗവി (90) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ : ആനന്ദൻ, വിജയൻ, സുഗതൻ, ചന്ദ്ര ഭാനു, ഐഷ, അജിതകുമാരി, പരേതയായ ഇന്ദിര, മരുമക്കൾ: ബിന്ദു, സുഗന്ധി, സുധീശൻ, ശർമ്മിള, പരേതരായ പ്രേംരാജ്, പുഷ്പരാജൻ

    സംസ്കാരം നാളെ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് പോളയത്തോട് വിശ്രാന്തിയിൽ

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:N Bhargavi
