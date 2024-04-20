Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 April 2024 7:48 AM GMT
20 April 2024 8:12 AM GMT
നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
എൻ. ഭാർഗവി(90)
കൊല്ലം: തട്ടാമല ബോധിനഗർ പ്ലാങ്കിയിൽ എ. ബാഹുലേയന്റെ ഭാര്യ എൻ. ഭാർഗവി (90) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ : ആനന്ദൻ, വിജയൻ, സുഗതൻ, ചന്ദ്ര ഭാനു, ഐഷ, അജിതകുമാരി, പരേതയായ ഇന്ദിര, മരുമക്കൾ: ബിന്ദു, സുഗന്ധി, സുധീശൻ, ശർമ്മിള, പരേതരായ പ്രേംരാജ്, പുഷ്പരാജൻ
സംസ്കാരം നാളെ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് പോളയത്തോട് വിശ്രാന്തിയിൽ
