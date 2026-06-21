ഐ.സി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ അൻവർ കൊണ്ടോട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 21 Jun 2026 12:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Jun 2026 12:40 PM IST
ഐ.സി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ അൻവർ കൊണ്ടോട്ടി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - ICF activist Anwar Kondotty passes away
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ഐ.സി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകനും മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിയുമായ അൻവർ കൊണ്ടോട്ടി (52) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഐ.സി.എഫ് സൽമാബാദ് യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഫസീല. മക്കൾ: ലുബ്ന, ലബീബ്, ഷബീബ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ട് പോകും.
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