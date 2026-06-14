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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2026 12:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2026 12:48 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ

    മനാമ: തൃശൂർ അന്തിക്കാട് പുത്തൻകോവിലകം കടവാരത്ത് കുറ്റിപ്പറമ്പിൽ കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ (60) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതതനായി.

    ഡൊമസ്റ്റിക് വർക്കർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ ഉഷാദേവി. മക്കൾ: അതുല്യ, അക്ഷയ്. മരുമകൻ: സന്തോഷ്‌.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
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