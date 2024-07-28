Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ്
    ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ധു​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ധു​ര മീ​ന​മ്പ​ല​പു​രം എ​ൽ.​ഐ.​സി ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് കോ​ള​നി ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ രാ​ഘ​വ​നാ​ണ് (54) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​ത്.

    ഫോ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തൊ​ഴി​ലു​ട​മ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു.

