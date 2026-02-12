ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Feb 2026 11:48 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Feb 2026 11:48 AM IST
News Summary - Heart attack: Mangaluru native dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം പ്രവാസി മരണപ്പെട്ടു. ബർക്ക കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകനായ മംഗളൂരു ഉച്ചിൽ കിനിയ സ്വദേശി ബലാറിഞ്ച് അലികുഞ്ഞിയുടെ മകൻ അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് (57) ആണ് ഒമാനിലെ ബർക്കകടുത്ത് നഖലിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.
മാതാവ്: ബീഫാത്തിമ. ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമത്ത് സുഹറ. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹത്തിൻ്റെ തുടർനടപടികൾ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് അയച്ചു.
