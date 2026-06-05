Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗലാപുരം...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jun 2026 11:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jun 2026 11:57 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗലാപുരം സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗലാപുരം സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മംഗലാപുരം സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് (58) ക​ുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എട്ടു വർഷമായി ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഫർവാനിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭാര്യ: ബുഷറ. മക്കൾ: മുബാസിറ, മൊഹിനുദ്ദീൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart Attackkuwaithpasses awaygulfMangalore native
    News Summary - Heart attack: Mangalore native passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X