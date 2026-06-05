ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗലാപുരം സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Jun 2026 11:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Jun 2026 11:57 AM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗലാപുരം സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Heart attack: Mangalore native passes away
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മംഗലാപുരം സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് (58) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എട്ടു വർഷമായി ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഫർവാനിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭാര്യ: ബുഷറ. മക്കൾ: മുബാസിറ, മൊഹിനുദ്ദീൻ.
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