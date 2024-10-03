Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം:...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Oct 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Oct 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രി നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സു​മ​ൻ കൗ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​മ​ൻ കൗ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് യു​വ​തി നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ ധാ​ബാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യാ​യ സു​മ​ൻ കൗ​ർ (35) ആ​ണ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യ​ത്. രാ​ജ് സി​ങ് കൗ​റി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വും ര​ണ്ടു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituary NewsBahrain News
    News Summary - Heart attack- Indian woman dies
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick