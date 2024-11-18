Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 10:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 10:16 AM GMT

    ഹമീദ് റാവുത്തർ നിര്യാതനായി

    hameed rawther
    ഹമീദ് റാവുത്തർ 

    കോഴഞ്ചേരി: നാരങ്ങാനം നോർത്ത് തൂളികുളം മേലെ കൊന്നക്കൽ ഹമീദ് റാവുത്തർ (88) നിര്യാതനായി. കോട്ടാങ്ങൽ പീടികയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ ഐഷാബീവി. മക്കൾ: സുഹറാബീവി, അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, നസീമാ ബീവി, ലത്തീഫ്, ഫാത്തിമ, അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ കരീം, തമ്പി കുട്ടി, അഹമ്മദ്, ജുബൈരിയ, ബീന, ഷീജ. ഖബറടക്കം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10 മണിക്ക് നാരങ്ങാനം നോർത്ത് കെ.എൻ.റ്റി പി ജമാഅത്ത് (പുത്തൻപള്ളി) ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

