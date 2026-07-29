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exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 July 2026 6:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 July 2026 6:52 AM IST
മുൻ ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - മുൻ ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
ദോഹ: മുൻ ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയും കണ്ണൂർ തളിപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശിയുമായ നഫീസ മഹലിൽ മഹ്മൂദ് ഹാജി (65) നിര്യാതനായി. ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം പത്രം വിതരണക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: നഫീസ. മക്കൾ: മഹനിസ, മഹ്ഷൂക് (ഖത്തർ), മിസ്ഹബ്, മുഹമ്മദ്. മരുമകൻ: ഷുഹൈബ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുസ്തഫ ഹാജി, അബ്ദുൽസലാം, ഹസീൻ (ഖത്തർ), ഹാജറ, ഫാത്തിമ, ആയിഷ.
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