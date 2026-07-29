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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightമു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2026 6:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2026 6:52 AM IST

    മു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

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    ദോ​ഹ: മു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും കണ്ണൂർ ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ ന​ഫീ​സ മ​ഹ​ലി​ൽ മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് ഹാ​ജി (65) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം പ​ത്രം വി​ത​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ന​ഫീ​സ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മ​ഹ​നി​സ, മ​ഹ്ഷൂ​ക് (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ), മി​സ്ഹ​ബ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌. മ​രു​മ​ക​ൻ: ഷു​ഹൈ​ബ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: മു​സ്ത​ഫ ഹാ​ജി, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​സ​ലാം, ഹ​സീ​ൻ (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ), ഹാ​ജ​റ, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, ആ​യി​ഷ.

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    TAGS:gulfFormer Qatari expatriate diesObituary
    News Summary - മു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
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