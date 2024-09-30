Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 6:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 6:29 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ലെ മു​ൻ ഓ​ണ​റ​റി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കെ.​എം

    ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ

    ബു​റൈ​മി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ലെ മു​ൻ ഓ​ണ​റ​റി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​റും ഒ​മാ​ൻ വാ​ട്ട​ർ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ചീ​ഫ് എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ക​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കൃ​പ​യി​ൽ കെ.​എം. ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ (75) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പി​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ മേ​പ്പാ​ട​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞി​ക്ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്: കെ.​എം. പാ​റു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ശ്രീ​ജ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ജി​തി​ൻ ദി​വാ​ക​ർ (പ്രൊ​ജ​ക്റ്റ് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ, ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ), അം​ബി​ക (എം.​ബി.​ബി.​എ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി). സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: സ​ദാ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ, രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, സ​രോ​ജി​നി, രാ​മാ​വ​തി, ശ്യാ​മ​ള.

