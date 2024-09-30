Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
30 Sep 2024
30 Sep 2024
ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയുടെ ബുറൈമിയിലെ മുൻ ഓണററി കൗൺസിലർ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Honorary Counselor, Indian Embassy, Buraimi passed away
ബുറൈമി: ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയുടെ ബുറൈമിയിലെ മുൻ ഓണററി കൗൺസിലറും ഒമാൻ വാട്ടർ അതോറിറ്റി ചീഫ് എൻജിനീയറുമായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ കക്കാട് സ്വദേശി കൃഷ്ണകൃപയിൽ കെ.എം. ദിവാകരൻ (75) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ മേപ്പാടൻ കുഞ്ഞിക്കണ്ണൻ മാസ്റ്റർ. മാതാവ്: കെ.എം. പാറു. ഭാര്യ: ശ്രീജ. മക്കൾ: ജിതിൻ ദിവാകർ (പ്രൊജക്റ്റ് മാനേജർ, ആസ്ട്രേലിയ), അംബിക (എം.ബി.ബി.എസ് വിദ്യാർഥി). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സദാനന്ദൻ, രാമചന്ദ്രൻ, സരോജിനി, രാമാവതി, ശ്യാമള.
