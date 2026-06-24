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Madhyamam
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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightമുന്‍ പ്രവാസി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2026 8:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2026 8:45 AM IST

    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: കണ്ണൂര്‍ കാടാച്ചിറ,പൊതുവാച്ചേരി സ്വദേശി കണ്ണോത്ത് റാസാഖാണ് (63)നാട്ടില്‍ മരിച്ചത്. മസ്കറ്റിലെ ബൗഷറില്‍ ബിസിനസുകാരനായിരുന്നു. മസ്കത്തിലെ കച്ചവടക്കാരാനായ കണ്ണോത്ത് ഹാഷിം സഹോദരനാണ്.

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    TAGS:diesFormer expatriatehomeland
    News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
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