മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Nov 2025 10:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Nov 2025 10:47 AM IST
മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസിയും കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര സ്വദേശിയുമായ ഏരത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് (53) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം മനാമ ദീനാർ ബ്യൂട്ടിക്കിൽ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സഫരിയ്യ. മക്കൾ: ഫഹീം, ഫിദ, ഫൈഹ, ഹൈൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജബ്ബാർ (ബഹ്റൈൻ), റാസിഖ് (ബഹ്റൈൻ), ഇസ്മാഈൽ ( മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി), സാബിറ.
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസിയും കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര സ്വദേശിയുമായ ഏരത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് (53) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം മനാമ ദീനാർ ബ്യൂട്ടിക്കിൽ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സഫരിയ്യ. മക്കൾ: ഫഹീം, ഫിദ, ഫൈഹ, ഹൈൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജബ്ബാർ (ബഹ്റൈൻ), റാസിഖ് (ബഹ്റൈൻ), ഇസ്മാഈൽ ( മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി), സാബിറ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story