Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 10:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 10:47 AM IST

    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
     മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസിയും കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര സ്വദേശിയുമായ ഏരത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് (53) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം മനാമ ദീനാർ ബ്യൂട്ടിക്കിൽ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സഫരിയ്യ. മക്കൾ: ഫഹീം, ഫിദ, ഫൈഹ, ഹൈൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജബ്ബാർ (ബഹ്റൈൻ), റാസിഖ് (ബഹ്റൈൻ), ഇസ്മാഈൽ ( മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി), സാബിറ.

