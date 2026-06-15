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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightമുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2026 2:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2026 2:07 PM IST

    മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി കെ.പത്മകുമാറിന്റെ മാതാവ് നിര്യാതയായി

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    മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി കെ.പത്മകുമാറിന്റെ മാതാവ് നിര്യാതയായി
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    തങ്കം രാജേന്ദ്രൻ

    തൃശൂർ: മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി കെ. പത്മകുമാറിന്റെ മാതാവ് തങ്കം രാജേന്ദ്രൻ (80) തൃശൂർ തിരുവില്വാമല മടപ്പള്ളി കളത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ പ്രഫസർ രാജേന്ദ്രൻനായർ. മറ്റു മക്കൾ: കെ. കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ, പ്രീത. മരുമക്കൾ: വാണികൃഷ്ണകുമാർ, ചിത്ര പത്മകുമാർ, ശിവകുമാർ. ശവസംസ്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

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    TAGS:Former Kerala DGPThrissurObituary
    News Summary - Former DGP K. Padmakumar's mother passes away
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