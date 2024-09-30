Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 5:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 5:42 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Obit news
    എ.​വി. ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ ഹാ​ജി

    മ​നാ​മ: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​യി​ൽ എ.​വി. ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ ഹാ​ജി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. വ​ട​ക​ര പു​തു​പ്പ​ണം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സൈ​ന​ബ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മും​താ​സ്, മു​ഫീ​ദ , മു​ഹ്സി​ൻ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫി​റോ​സ്, താ​ലി​ഷ്, ഫ​ർ​സാ​ന.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Obit newsBahrain News
