Posted Ondate_range 30 Sep 2024 5:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Sep 2024 5:42 AM GMT
മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate died
മനാമ: ദീർഘകാലം ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന മലയിൽ എ.വി. ഉസ്മാൻ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി. വടകര പുതുപ്പണം സ്വദേശിയാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സൈനബ. മക്കൾ: മുംതാസ്, മുഫീദ , മുഹ്സിൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫിറോസ്, താലിഷ്, ഫർസാന.
