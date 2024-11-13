Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ernakulam സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി
    Ernakulam
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 1:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 1:34 AM GMT

    സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി

    സൈനബ
    സൈനബ

    എടവനക്കാട്: എടവനക്കാട് കിഴക്കേ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുല്ലയുടെ ഭാര്യ സൈനബ (86) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്, ഉമ്മുകുൽസു ,ഉമർ, മറിയു, സഫിയ, മുഹമ്മദ് ഹസൻ, അസ്മാബി. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷെറീന, മുഹിയുദ്ദീൻ മണപ്പാട്ട്, ലിജിയ, മുഹമ്മദ് (ഒബറോൺ), മുഹമ്മദ് സഗീർ പുതിയ വീട്ടിൽ, അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ പാവറട്ടി, ബബിത. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം എടവനക്കാട് ജമാഅത്ത് പള്ളിയിൽ വൈകിട്ട് 5 മണിക്ക്.

