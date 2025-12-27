Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ernakulam
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 1:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 1:08 PM IST

    അങ്കമാലിയിൽ കാറും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    അങ്കമാലിയിൽ കാറും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    അജിത്

    Listen to this Article

    അങ്കമാലി: എം.സി. റോഡിൽ എൽ.എഫ് കവലയിൽ കാറിടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികനായ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. പടിഞ്ഞാറെ കൊരട്ടി ചെരുപറമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ മാധവന്‍റെ മകൻ അജിത്താണ് (26) മരിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ 1.30ഓടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് ബൈക്കിൽ വരുമ്പോൾ എം.സി.റോഡ് വഴി വന്ന കാറാണിടിച്ചത്. ഉടൻ എൽ.എഫ് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചു. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്. അമ്മ: മാള മേലഡൂർ കൂട്ടാല കുടുംബാംഗം ഷീല. സഹോദരൻ: അഖിൽ. സംസ്കാരം: ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് മൂന്നിന് കൊരട്ടി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

    TAGS:Ernakulam NewsKerala NewsRoad Accident
    News Summary - Man died after bike collided with car at Angamaly
