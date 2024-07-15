Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ernakulam
    Ernakulam
    Posted On
    15 July 2024 1:25 PM GMT
    Updated On
    15 July 2024 1:30 PM GMT

    കമല കൃഷ്ണൻ നിര്യാതയായി

    കമല കൃഷ്ണൻ നിര്യാതയായി
    കൊച്ചി: ആദിശങ്കര ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഓഫ് ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂഷൻസ് സ്ഥാപകനും പ്രമുഖ അഭിഭാഷകനുമായിരുന്ന ബി.എസ്. കൃഷ്ണന്റെ ഭാര്യ എറണാകുളം വാര്യം റോഡ് കൈലാസ് അനക്സിൽ കമല കൃഷ്ണൻ (83) നിര്യാതയായി. കിടങ്ങൂർ നാലൊന്നിൽ മഠം കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്.

    മക്കൾ: വസന്ത രാമസ്വാമി (ബംഗളൂരു), അഡ്വ. ലത ആനന്ദ്, ചിത്ര കൃഷ്ണൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: കെ.കെ. രാമസ്വാമി (റിട്ട. ജി.എം, ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് കുവൈത്ത്), സീനിയർ അഡ്വ. കെ. ആനന്ദ് (മാനേജിങ് ട്രസ്റ്റി, ആദിശങ്കര ട്രസ്റ്റ്). സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്.

