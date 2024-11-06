ഏരത്ത് മീത്തൽ നാരായണി നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Nov 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 Nov 2024 6:30 AM GMT
ഏരത്ത് മീത്തൽ നാരായണി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Erath Meethal Narayani passed away
കോഴിക്കോട്: മുതുവന ഏരത്ത് മീത്തൽ നാരായണി (76) നിര്യാതയായി.
ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ കണ്ണൻ. മക്കൾ: സൗമിനി, മനോജൻ, ഷൈനി, മണിദാസ് (ആർ.എം.പി.ഐ കുറുന്തോടി ടൗൺ ബ്രാഞ്ച് അംഗം). മരുമക്കൾ: ബേബി സാലി, രാമകൃഷ്ണൻ (ഇന്ത്യൻ ആർമി), പരേതനായ കമലാക്ഷൻ പതിയാരക്കര.
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജാനകി (മാണി മണിയൂർ, നാരായണൻ, ചന്ദ്രി, രാധ, വിമല, ബാബു, പരേതരായ നാണു, കുഞ്ഞിരാമൻ.
