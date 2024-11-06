Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 6:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 6:30 AM GMT

    ഏരത്ത് മീത്തൽ നാരായണി നിര്യാതയായി

    ഏരത്ത് മീത്തൽ നാരായണി നിര്യാതയായി
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: മുതുവന ഏരത്ത് മീത്തൽ നാരായണി (76) നിര്യാതയായി.

    ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ കണ്ണൻ. മക്കൾ: സൗമിനി, മനോജൻ, ഷൈനി, മണിദാസ് (ആർ.എം.പി.ഐ കുറുന്തോടി ടൗൺ ബ്രാഞ്ച് അംഗം). മരുമക്കൾ: ബേബി സാലി, രാമകൃഷ്ണൻ (ഇന്ത്യൻ ആർമി), പരേതനായ കമലാക്ഷൻ പതിയാരക്കര.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജാനകി (മാണി മണിയൂർ, നാരായണൻ, ചന്ദ്രി, രാധ, വിമല, ബാബു, പരേതരായ നാണു, കുഞ്ഞിരാമൻ.

    TAGS:Obit newsKozhokode District
    News Summary - Erath Meethal Narayani passed away
