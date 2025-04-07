ഡോ. എ.കെ. മുഹമ്മദ് അലി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 April 2025 2:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 April 2025 3:10 PM IST
ഡോ. എ.കെ. മുഹമ്മദ് അലി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Dr Muhammad Ali passes away
കൊച്ചി: പരേതനായ ആലിനപറമ്പിൽ ഖാദർ വൈദ്യരുടെ മകൻ ഡോ. എ. കെ. മുഹമ്മദ് അലി (82)നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ : വി.കെ. ജമീല.
മക്കൾ : താജുന്നിസ, തനൂജ, തസീല. മരുമക്കൾ : അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ് (ഷാർജ), അബ്ദുൽ റഊഫ് കൊച്ചി, അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് ( ബെസ്റ്റ് മെഡിക്കൽസ്, കപ്പലണ്ടിമുക്ക് ),
ജമാഅത്തെ ഇസ്ലാമി മുൻ അമീർ പരേതനായ പ്രഫ. കെ.എ. സിദ്ദീഖ് ഹസ്സൻ ഭാര്യാ സഹോദരി ഭർത്താവാണ്. ജനാസ : അവ്വൽ കോർട്ട്, പനയപ്പിള്ളി. ഖബറടക്കം : രാത്രി 8.30 ചെമ്പിട്ട പള്ളി കബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
