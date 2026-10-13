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Madhyamam
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    ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയുമായ ശാഹുൽ ഹമീദ് (36) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 8 വർഷമായി റിഫയിൽ റോയൽ ഫാമിലി ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയതായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായി അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്‌മാൻ. മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ. ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് മക്കളുമുണ്ട്.

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