ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
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ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Bahrain expatriate passes away in native place
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയുമായ ശാഹുൽ ഹമീദ് (36) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 8 വർഷമായി റിഫയിൽ റോയൽ ഫാമിലി ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയതായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായി അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ. മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ. ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് മക്കളുമുണ്ട്.
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയുമായ ശാഹുൽ ഹമീദ് (36) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 8 വർഷമായി റിഫയിൽ റോയൽ ഫാമിലി ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയതായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായി അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ. മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ. ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് മക്കളുമുണ്ട്.
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