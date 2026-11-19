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ആറന്മുള സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Aranmula Native George Varghese Dies in Doha
ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയും പത്തനംതിട്ട ആറന്മുള സ്വദേശിയുമായ മുല്ലപ്പുഴശ്ശേരി കീത്തോടത്തിൽ ജോർജ് വർഗീസ് (അനിയൻ -63) ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സംസ്കൃതി നജ്മ യൂണിറ്റ് അംഗമാണ്. അസുഖബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സുജ. മക്കൾ: അജനൂ, ആശ. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
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