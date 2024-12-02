Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Dec 2024 4:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Dec 2024 4:19 AM GMT

    സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന വി​സ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ആ​ന്ധ്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര റാ​വു
    ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര

    റാ​വു

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ബി​സി​ന​സ് വി​സി​റ്റി​ങ് വി​സ​യി​ൽ റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ആ​ന്ധ്ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് വി​ശാ​ഖ​പ​ട്ട​ണം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര റാ​വു (64) ദാ​റു​ൽ ശി​ഫ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. പി​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ സു​ര​ണ. മാ​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ സീ​താ​മ്മ. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ത്യ​വ​തി.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ റി​യാ​ദ് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ വി​ങ്​ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ചെ​റു​മു​ക്ക്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ റി​യാ​സ് തി​രൂ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട്, ജാ​ഫ​ർ വീ​മ്പൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Andhra Native who was on a visiting visa dies in Riyadh
