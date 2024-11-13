Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Alappuzha
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 4:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 4:39 AM GMT

    സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി

    സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി
    സൈനബ

    പല്ലന: പാനൂർ, കരിപ്പൂൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ ഉമ്മർകുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ സൈനബ (89) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: സാലി, അബ്ദുൽ റഹീം, മൈമൂനത്ത്, മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ഹനീഫ്, മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ഷെരീഫ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ജുബൈരിയത്ത്, ആമിന, ബേനസീർ, ബിജീന, ഷംസുദ്ദീൻ.

    ഖബറടക്കം ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്ന് മണിക്ക് പാനൂർ വരവുകാട് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

