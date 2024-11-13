സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 4:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 4:39 AM GMT
സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Obituary, Alappuzha
പല്ലന: പാനൂർ, കരിപ്പൂൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ ഉമ്മർകുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ സൈനബ (89) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: സാലി, അബ്ദുൽ റഹീം, മൈമൂനത്ത്, മുഹമ്മദ് ഹനീഫ്, മുഹമ്മദ് ഷെരീഫ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ജുബൈരിയത്ത്, ആമിന, ബേനസീർ, ബിജീന, ഷംസുദ്ദീൻ.
ഖബറടക്കം ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്ന് മണിക്ക് പാനൂർ വരവുകാട് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story