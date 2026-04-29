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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightAlappuzhachevron_rightമത്രയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Alappuzha
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2026 8:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2026 8:27 PM IST

    മത്രയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മത്രയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മത്ര (മസ്കത്ത്): ഒമാനിലെ മസ്കത്ത് മത്രയിലും സിദാബിലും നാൽപത് വർഷത്തോളം ബോട്ട് വർക് ഷോപ്പും അനുബന്ധ ബിസിനസ്സും നടത്തിയിരുന്ന പ്രവാസി മലയാളി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ഹരിപ്പാട് നവഭവനത്തിൽ വസന്തകുമാർ(63) എന്ന കുമാറാണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. നാലു വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് ചികിൽസാവശ്യാർഥം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്. ഭാര്യ: ഗീത, മക്കൾ:, അക്ഷയ്, ആർഷ.

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    TAGS:Oman
    News Summary - Former expat in Muttrah passes away in his hometown.
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