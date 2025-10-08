ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ കാറിടിച്ച് കാൽനട യാത്രക്കാരനായ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു, കാർ നിർത്താതെ പോയി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 12:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 12:52 PM IST
ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ കാറിടിച്ച് കാൽനട യാത്രക്കാരനായ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു, കാർ നിർത്താതെ പോയിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A young pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Alappuzha
Listen to this Article
മുഹമ്മ: ദേശീയപാത കഞ്ഞിക്കുഴിയിൽ പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് സമീപം കാറിടിച്ച് കാൽനട യാത്രക്കാരനായ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. മാരാരിക്കുളം വടക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്ത് 18-ാം വാർഡ് ജനക്ഷേമം വാഴുവേലി വീട്ടിൽ രഘുവിന്റെയും കാഞ്ചനയുടെയും മകൻ രാഹുൽ (37) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി 10.30 ഓടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. റോഡ് മുറിച്ചുകടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ കാർ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇടിച്ച കാർ നിർത്താതെ പോയി. സംഭവത്തിൽ മാരാരിക്കുളം പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story