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Madhyamam
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    അലനല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    അലനല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പാലക്കാട്‌ അലനല്ലൂർ കാരയിലെ കാങ്കാളത്തിൽ ശൗക്കത്തലി (55) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മസ്തിഷ്ക രക്തസ്രാവത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ 10 വർഷമായി കുവൈത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ്.

    പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞിമമ്മത്ത്. മാതാവ്: പാത്തുമ്മക്കുട്ടി. ഭാര്യ: ഷഹനാസ് പർവിൻ. മക്കൾ: ഹാഷിൻ, ഖൽദീജ റിഷ്മ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷമീറ, സജിത, സുനിത.

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