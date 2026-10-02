അലനല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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അലനല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Alanallur native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പാലക്കാട് അലനല്ലൂർ കാരയിലെ കാങ്കാളത്തിൽ ശൗക്കത്തലി (55) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മസ്തിഷ്ക രക്തസ്രാവത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ 10 വർഷമായി കുവൈത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ്.
പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞിമമ്മത്ത്. മാതാവ്: പാത്തുമ്മക്കുട്ടി. ഭാര്യ: ഷഹനാസ് പർവിൻ. മക്കൾ: ഹാഷിൻ, ഖൽദീജ റിഷ്മ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷമീറ, സജിത, സുനിത.
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