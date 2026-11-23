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ഐഷാ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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ആലുവ: മുട്ടം -ചൂർണിക്കര മുസ്ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് അംഗമായ, കൊടികുത്തുമല പള്ളിയ്ക്ക് തെക്കുവശം താമസിക്കുന്ന കരിമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ പി.എ. കുഞ്ഞൻ മരക്കാർ (മുൻ ജമാഅത്ത് സെക്രട്ടറി) ഭാര്യ ഐഷാ ബീവി (72) നിര്യാതയായി. ഖബറടക്കം നടത്തി. മക്കൾ: ഷാജഹാൻ, സീനത്ത്, സനിത. മരുമകൾ: അഷ്കർ, ഷാഹിന.
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