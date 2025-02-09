Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightമലപ്പുറത്ത്...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 11:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 11:42 AM IST

    മലപ്പുറത്ത് വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാണുാന്ത്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലപ്പുറത്ത് വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാണുാന്ത്യം
    cancel

    നെടിയിരുപ്പ് -മിനി ഊട്ടി റോഡിൽ ബൈക്കും ലോറിയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ബൈക്ക് യാത്രക്കാരായ രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. കൊട്ടപ്പുറം കൊടികുത്തിപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശികളായ മുഫീദ്, വിനായക് എന്നിവരാണു മരിച്ചത് എന്നാണു പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം. ഇന്നു രാവിലെയാണ് അപകടം. പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident Death
    News Summary - Two youths die in a road accident in Malappuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X