Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 2:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 2:35 PM IST

    ബേഗൂരിൽ കാറും ടിപ്പറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് മലയാളികൾ മരിച്ചു

    Accident
    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: ​മൈസൂരു ഗുണ്ടൽപേട്ടിനു സമീപം ബേഗൂരിൽ കാറും ടിപ്പറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് മലയാളികൾ മരിച്ചു. വയനാട് കൽപ്പറ്റ മടക്കിമല കരിഞ്ചേരിയിൽ ബഷീർ( 53), ബന്ധു ജസീറ (28) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബഷീറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ നസീമ(42), മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി (32), മൂന്നുവയസ്സുകാരനായ ഐസൻ ഹനാൻ എന്നിവരെ മൈസൂരുവിലെ കെ.ആർ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    മലേഷ്യയിൽനിന്ന് ബംഗളൂരു വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയ ഇവർ കൽപ്പറ്റയിലേക്ക് കാറിൽ മടങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം. മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ ഗുണ്ടൽപേട്ട് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ.

    Show Full Article
