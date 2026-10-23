ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

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ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Thrissur native dies of electrocution in Bahrain
മനാമ: വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് തൃശൂർ ചെമ്പൂത്ര സ്വദേശി എൽദോ മത്തായി (37) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസമാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു. അമ്മ: ലിസി, ഭാര്യ: അനു. മക്കൾ: ഇവാനിയ, ബസേലിയോ.
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