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Madhyamam
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    ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

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    ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു
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    മനാമ: വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് തൃശൂർ ചെമ്പൂത്ര സ്വദേശി എൽദോ മത്തായി (37) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസമാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു. അമ്മ: ലിസി, ഭാര്യ: അനു. മക്കൾ: ഇവാനിയ, ബസേലിയോ.

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