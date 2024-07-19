Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:04 PM GMT

    റയിൽപാളത്തിൽ കിടന്നുറങ്ങിയ മൂന്ന് യുവാക്കൾ ട്രയിൻ കയറി മരിച്ചു

    റയിൽപാളത്തിൽ കിടന്നുറങ്ങിയ മൂന്ന് യുവാക്കൾ ട്രയിൻ കയറി മരിച്ചു
    ബംഗളൂരു: റെയില്‍വേ ട്രാക്കിൽ കിടന്നുറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന മൂന്ന് യുവാക്കൾ ട്രയിൻ കയറി മരിച്ചു. ഗംഗാവതി നഗര പരിസരത്താണ് സംഭവം. ഗംഗാവതി നഗർ സ്വദേശികളായ കെ.മൗനേഷ് പട്ടാര (23), വി.സുനില്‍ (23), സി.വെങ്കട്ട് ഭീമനായിക്ക (20) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    മൂവരും മദ്യപിച്ചിരുന്നുവത്രെ. റെയില്‍വേ ട്രാക്കിന് സമീപം പാർട്ടി നടത്തിയ ശേഷം ഇവർ പാളത്തില്‍ കിടന്നുറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് സൂചന. ഗദഗ് റെയില്‍വേ പൊലീസ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തു.

    TAGS:indian railwayrun over by train
    News Summary - Three Youth Killed by Train While Sleeping on Tracks in Gangavati
