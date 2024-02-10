Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:16 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:38 PM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട് പുഴയിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ അമ്മയും മകനുമുൾപ്പെടെ മൂന്നുപേർ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു; ഒരാൾ ഗു​രുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ

    drowned to death
    കോഴിക്കോട്: ക​​ുന്ദമംഗലത്ത് പുഴയിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ അമ്മയും മകനുമുൾപ്പെടെ മൂന്നുപേർ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു. ഒരാൾ ഗു​രുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ. പൊയ്യം പുളിക്കമണ്ണില കടവിലാണ് അപകടം.

    കാരിപറമ്പത്ത് മിനി, ആതിര, അദ്വൈത് എന്നിവാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഒരാളെ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ടാണ് സംഭവം. അദ്വൈതിനെ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ ഇറങ്ങിയപ്പോൾ മറ്റുള്ളവർ അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പറയുന്നു.

    TAGS:accident newsDrowned death
    News Summary - Three people drowned while taking a bath in Kozhikode river
