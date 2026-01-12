Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം മൂ​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കാ​ർ ഒ​ട്ട​ക​ത്തി​നെ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം
    representative image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന കാ​റ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ്ല​ദേ​ശി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ഒ​രു കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ മൂ​ന്നം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​നാ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​ശേ​ഷം മ​സ്ക​ത്ത​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ​വെ​ള​ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. റോ​ഡ് മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​ട്ട​ക​ത്തെ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

