Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightടെറസ്സിൽ നിന്നും...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2022 2:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-11-24T07:35:38+05:30

    ടെറസ്സിൽ നിന്നും കിണറ്റിലേക്ക് വീണു പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    nowshad
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നൗഷാദ്

    കോഴിക്കോട്: ടെറസിൽ നിന്നും വീണു പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പാറന്നൂർ ​കൊല്ലറക്കൽ നൗഷാദ്(40) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വീടിന്റെ ടെറസ്സിൽ നിന്നും കാൽ വഴുതി കിണറ്റിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Deathnews 
    News Summary - The young man died after falling from the top of the house
    Similiar News
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X