ടെറസ്സിൽ നിന്നും കിണറ്റിലേക്ക് വീണു പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Nov 2022 2:05 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-11-24T07:35:38+05:30
ടെറസ്സിൽ നിന്നും കിണറ്റിലേക്ക് വീണു പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The young man died after falling from the top of the house
കോഴിക്കോട്: ടെറസിൽ നിന്നും വീണു പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പാറന്നൂർ കൊല്ലറക്കൽ നൗഷാദ്(40) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വീടിന്റെ ടെറസ്സിൽ നിന്നും കാൽ വഴുതി കിണറ്റിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.
Next Story