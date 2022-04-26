ബസും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി : സ്വകാര്യ ബസ്സും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികൻ തത്ക്ഷണം മരിച്ചു. എറണാകുളം പള്ളിരുത്തി സ്വദേശിയായ 25 വയസുകാരനാണ് മരിച്ചതെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം.
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 April 2022 4:33 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-04-26T11:50:54+05:30
ബസും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - The scooter passenger died instantly when the private bus collided with the scooter
Next Story