Madhyamam
Accident
date_range 26 April 2022 4:33 AM GMT
date_range 2022-04-26T11:50:54+05:30

ബസും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിയായ 25കാരനാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ബസും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി : സ്വകാര്യ ബസ്സും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികൻ തത്ക്ഷണം മരിച്ചു. എറണാകുളം പള്ളിരുത്തി സ്വദേശിയായ 25 വയസുകാരനാണ് മരിച്ചതെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം.

News Summary - The scooter passenger died instantly when the private bus collided with the scooter
