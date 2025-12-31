Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    31 Dec 2025 9:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    31 Dec 2025 9:50 AM IST

    ടെമ്പോ ഇടിച്ച് അധ്യാപകൻ മരിച്ചു

    ടെമ്പോ ഇടിച്ച് അധ്യാപകൻ മരിച്ചു
    അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ

    സഖാഫി

    മംഗളൂരു: ആത്തൂരിൽ ടെമ്പോ വാൻ ഇടിച്ച് കാൽനടയാത്രക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചു. കഡബ സുങ്കടകട്ടെ സ്വദേശിയായ മദ്റസ അധ്യാപകൻ അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ സഖാഫിയാണ് (53) മരിച്ചത്. ബന്ധുവിന്റെ വീട്ടിൽ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം. ഉപ്പിനങ്ങാടി-സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യ സംസ്ഥാന പാതയിലെ ആതൂരിൽ ബസിൽനിന്നിറങ്ങിയ ശേഷം കുടുംബത്തെ ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷയിൽ അയച്ച് നടന്നുപോകുമ്പോൾ വാഹനം ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നാട്ടുകാർ ഉടൻ പുത്തൂർ ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചതായി ഡോക്ടർമാർ അറിയിച്ചു. കഡബ പൊലീസ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident NewsTeachermetro news
