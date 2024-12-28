Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Dec 2024 7:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Dec 2024 7:01 PM IST
മാതാവിന്റെ മരണാനന്തര ചടങ്ങിന്റെ തലേന്ന് മകൻ ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - son died in a bike accident on the eve of his mother's posthumous ceremony
ആറാട്ടുപുഴ (ആലപ്പുഴ): മാതാവിന്റെ മരണാനന്തര ചടങ്ങിന്റെ തലേന്ന് മകൻ ബൈക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. മംഗലം മനയിൽ പരേതനായ അനിരുദ്ധന്റെയും സുഭാഷിണിയുടെയും മകൻ അനീഷ് (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
വലിയഴീക്കൽ -തൃക്കുന്നപ്പുഴ റോഡിൽ മംഗലം കുറിച്ചിക്കൽ ജങ്ഷന് വടക്കുഭാഗത്ത് ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം നാലരയോടെയാണ് ബൈക്കുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story