Madhyamam
    28 Dec 2024 7:01 PM IST
    28 Dec 2024 7:01 PM IST

    മാതാവിന്‍റെ മരണാനന്തര ചടങ്ങിന്റെ തലേന്ന് മകൻ ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    aneesh 987897
    അനീഷ് 

    ആറാട്ടുപുഴ (ആലപ്പുഴ): മാതാവിന്‍റെ മരണാനന്തര ചടങ്ങിന്റെ തലേന്ന് മകൻ ബൈക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. മംഗലം മനയിൽ പരേതനായ അനിരുദ്ധന്റെയും സുഭാഷിണിയുടെയും മകൻ അനീഷ് (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വലിയഴീക്കൽ -തൃക്കുന്നപ്പുഴ റോഡിൽ മംഗലം കുറിച്ചിക്കൽ ജങ്ഷന് വടക്കുഭാഗത്ത് ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം നാലരയോടെയാണ് ബൈക്കുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചത്.

