Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2024 5:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2024 5:31 AM GMT

    സ​ഈ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ ഉ​തൈ​ബ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    സ​ഈ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ ഉ​തൈ​ബ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു
    സ​ഈ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ ഉ​തൈ​ബ

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: യു.​എ.​ഇ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പി​താ​വ് ശൈ​ഖ് സാ​യി​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ആ​ൽ ന​ഹ്​​യാ​നൊ​പ്പം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല ഉ​ന്ന​ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ സ​ഈ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഉ​തൈ​ബ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു.

    108 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ, ചേം​ബ​ർ ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ എ​ന്നീ പ​ദ​വി​ക​ൾ വ​ഹി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഉ​തൈ​ബ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സാ​യി​ദ് ആ​ൽ ന​ഹ്​​യാ​ൻ, യു.​എ.​ഇ വൈ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റും ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ദു​ബൈ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ്​ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ റാ​ശി​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ മ​ക്​​തൂം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

