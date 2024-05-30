Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 May 2024 5:10 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 May 2024 5:31 AM GMT
സഈദ് ബിൻ അഹമ്മദ് അൽ ഉതൈബ അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Saeed bin Ahmed Al Utaiba passed away
അബൂദബി: യു.എ.ഇ രാഷ്ട്രപിതാവ് ശൈഖ് സായിദ് ബിൻ സുൽത്താൻ ആൽ നഹ്യാനൊപ്പം പ്രവർത്തിച്ച ആദ്യകാല ഉന്നത ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ സഈദ് ബിൻ അഹമ്മദ് അൽ ഉതൈബ അന്തരിച്ചു.
108 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. അബൂദബി വാണിജ്യ വ്യവസായ ചെയർമാൻ, ചേംബർ ഫെഡറേഷൻ ചെയർമാൻ എന്നീ പദവികൾ വഹിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ഉതൈബയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ യു.എ.ഇ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സായിദ് ആൽ നഹ്യാൻ, യു.എ.ഇ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡൻറും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ദുബൈ ഭരണാധികാരിയുമായ ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ റാശിദ് ആൽ മക്തൂം എന്നിവർ അനുശോചിച്ചു.
