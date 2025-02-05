Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightവാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 6:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 6:20 PM IST

    വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റയാൾ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kannan 9786786
    cancel

    വർക്കല (തിരുവനന്തപുരം): വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റയാൾ മരിച്ചു. ചെറുന്നിയൂർ മുല്ലശ്ശേരിയിൽ വാസുദേവൻനായരുടെയും ലീലാഭായിയുടെയും മകൻ വൈശാഖ് (കണ്ണൻ -41) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ഞായറാഴ്ച ആലുവയിൽ വച്ചാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്.

    വൈശാഖ് സഞ്ചരിച്ച ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനം വാട്ടർ ടാങ്കറുമായി കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ വൈശാഖ് എറണാകുളം മെഡിക്കൽ ട്രസ്റ്റ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രിയോടെയാണ് മരണം.

    ഭാര്യ:രാഖി. മകൻ :നിരഞ്ജൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:accident deathaccident
    News Summary - road accident death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X