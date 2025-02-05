Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Feb 2025 6:07 PM IST
5 Feb 2025 6:20 PM IST
വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റയാൾ മരിച്ചു
വർക്കല (തിരുവനന്തപുരം): വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റയാൾ മരിച്ചു. ചെറുന്നിയൂർ മുല്ലശ്ശേരിയിൽ വാസുദേവൻനായരുടെയും ലീലാഭായിയുടെയും മകൻ വൈശാഖ് (കണ്ണൻ -41) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ഞായറാഴ്ച ആലുവയിൽ വച്ചാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്.
വൈശാഖ് സഞ്ചരിച്ച ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനം വാട്ടർ ടാങ്കറുമായി കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ വൈശാഖ് എറണാകുളം മെഡിക്കൽ ട്രസ്റ്റ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രിയോടെയാണ് മരണം.
ഭാര്യ:രാഖി. മകൻ :നിരഞ്ജൻ.
