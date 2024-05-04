ഛർദിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കവെ ട്രെയിനിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് ഗർഭിണി മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 May 2024 2:17 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 May 2024 2:17 AM GMT
ഛർദിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കവെ ട്രെയിനിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് ഗർഭിണി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Pregnant woman dies after falling off moving train near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district
ചെന്നൈ: ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന കൊല്ലം എക്സ്പ്രസ് ട്രെയിനിൽനിന്നുവീണ് ഗർഭിണി മരിച്ചു. ചെന്നൈയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന, തെങ്കാശി അപ്പർ നല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി സുരേഷ്കുമാറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ കസ്തൂരിയാണ് (22) മരിച്ചത്.
ഒമ്പതുമാസം മുമ്പാണ് ഇവർ വിവാഹിതരായത്. കസ്തൂരി ഏഴുമാസം ഗർഭിണിയായിരുന്നു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ചെന്നൈ എഗ്മോറിൽനിന്ന് കസ്തൂരിയെ അവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ ശങ്കരൻ കോവിലിലേക്ക് വിളിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുപോകവേയാണ് ദുരന്തമുണ്ടായത്. വിരുതാചലം റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷൻ പിന്നിട്ടപ്പോൾ ട്രെയിനിന്റെ വാതിൽപടിയിൽനിന്ന് ഛർദിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കവെയാണ് താഴെവീണത്. ദുരൂഹ മരണത്തിന് റെയിൽവേ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.
