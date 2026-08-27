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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightപാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2026 10:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2026 10:06 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി : പാലക്കാട് ആലത്തൂർ മേലോർക്കോട് ചിറ്റിലംഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി കൊന്നല്ലൂർ ഹൗസ് സലീം ഹംസ (44) കുവൈത്തിലെ ഫർവാനിയയിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത്. മകൻ: അമീർ.

    ഫർവാനിയ റുബി കോർണർ റെസ്റ്റോറന്റിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങൾക്ക് മുൻപ് ഹൃദ്രോഗത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.

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    TAGS:Palakkad nativeKuwaitdeadsObituary
    News Summary - Palakkad Native Dies in Kuwait
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